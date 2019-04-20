Chiefs smile at Malawi Govt’s honoraria arrears payout

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Chiefs across the country are now smiling at Malawi government’s honoraria arrears payout.

The much awaited honoraria is being paid out following Malawi Parliament’s July 2018 Budget seating approval to increase chiefs’ perks.

Since July last year, government incurred arrears which caused misery to chiefs hence pay out parade, the exercise which started on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Honoraria payout parade coincides with chiefs’ package 100% increase from their previous perks effected January, 2019.

Malawi government through Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has released MK832 Million to cater 42,000 chiefs for the exercise across the country.

Since Tuesday, about nine districts have been reached including Mchinji, Salima, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Chitipa, Nsanje, Blantyre and Mangochi.

Muhlabase Mughogho Ministry of Local Government and Rural development’s Spokesperson

Muhlabase Mughogho, Ministry of Local Government and Rural development’s Spokesperson told The Maravi Post on Friday during the payout parade in Mzimba at Chief Mberwa headquarters that the exercise cover all the 28 districts in the country.

When asked as to why now, just a month to go before Malawians go to general elections on May 21, Mughogho defended the exercise saying government procedures take time to be implemented.

She added that no political gimmick is being played by paying out chiefs’ arrears.

“Even any recruitment exercise government conducts, payment is not instant. It takes some months due to systems operations for effective implementation of government business.

“Honoraria arrears payout and its increment will improve chiefs’ effectiveness on development projects government advances in various communities, and that their well-fair is better now as will be able to meet basic life needs than before”, says Mughogho.

One of Mberwa VI’ Chiefs, Inkosana Milingo Jere lauded government for the timely intervention towards their general outcry over honoraria arrears payout delays.

Chief Milingo Jere observed that increased honoraria will boast their developmental workforce as will meet their basic needs.

Honoraria arrears payout parades resumes after Easter Holiday to remaining 19 districts across the country.