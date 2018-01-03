CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Chikwawa district council has revealed its plan of constructing two mini stadiums with the aim of boosting revenue collection and enhance sports development in the district.

The money to carry the projects according to the council Chairperson, Dyson Manjolo, will be sourced from business operators, organizations as well as any well wishers within the district.

According to Manjolo, the council one stadium will be constructed at Chikwawa while others at Ngabu community grounds.

He said the business gurus have the potential to actively participate in promoting socio economic transformation of the district.

“As Chikwawa district council we have already started discussing with businessmen to take a leading role to construct the stadiums at Chikwawa and Ngabu.

“This will help the council to generate adequate resources,” said Councilor Manjolo.

The sentiments by councilor Manjolo come when a prominent businessman Saed Dinyero challenged the council to construct the stadium at Ngabu Community Ground or else the business community will take it up to implement the project.

Dinyero was speaking during finals of sporting trophy he organized under his Saed Investment.

The business man added that he decided to organize the trophy to give to customers who buy various items from their shops around Dyeratu and Ngabu.

“We will continue to do this so that young people are kept busy at the same time unearthing new talent,” said Dinyero.

Chikwawa Football Committee Chairperson, Evance Sulani therefore lauded Saed Investment for funding football at district level.

“More than 50 teams participated in Byson Dinyero trophy and two teams of Mthumba Admarc and Belo Njigo made it to finals,” said Sulani.

The game ended in favour of Mthumba Admarc through post match penalties that ended 5-3 after drawing 3-3 in the whole 90 minutes.

Mthumba pocketed MK150, 000 while Belo Njigo got MK80, 000 for being second.