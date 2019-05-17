Chikwawa lacks crucial infrastructure amenities -DPP parliamentary aspirant Chomanika

By Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Chikwawa north Constituency Owen Chomanika has complained that Chikwawa district does not have necessary infrastructure amenities required in every district making the district not fit to match the district standard.

Chomanika was speaking on Wednesday at group village head man Mbenderana headquarters in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kasisi during a rally marking the end of his campaign bid.

Chomanika said unlike in other districts, Chikwawa doesn’t have necessary infrastructure amenities like a district stadium and a community library among others.

The shadow candidate continued by saying a number of infrastructure developments in the district are in bad shape and that they need to be rehabilitated.

He mentioned a tarmac road which connects the district assembly from the M1 road,the district hospital and the district market as some of the infrastructures which needs to be refurbished.

He blamed past Members of Parliament (MPs) for the district for neglecting development in the district, saying he is going to improve the situation should he be voted into power.

“It is very unfortunate that when you move around Chikwawa district headquarters you don’t have an the impression that your are at the district council where offices for various government departments including that of the District Commissioner are located, it is just like any other common place, this is a worrisome situation”, said Chomanika.

On his part Group Village Head man (GVH) Mbenderana complained that villages sorounding Chikwawa Boma do not have access to social amenities like portable water and electricity.

The group village head man asked the DPP parliamentary aspirant to develop the area should he be voted as an MP.

Chikwawa north constituency has four parliamentary aspirants namely, Owen Chomanika of the ruling DPP, former cabinet Minister Grain Malunga who is competing on an independent ticket, Brenda Thomson daughter to former parliamentarian for the area who is contesting as an independent MP and Webster Ndaofoka of UTM