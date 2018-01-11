CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Police in Chikwawa on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing his two grandparents over witchcraft allegations.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin told Mana on Wednesday that the suspect Jasibe Mbumba, hacked to death de on Tuesday night at Nankumba Village, Sub-Traditional Authority Masache in the district.

“Mbumba, a second hand clothes vendor, left his business home at N’gabu Trading Centre for his granny’s home village while armed with a panga knife.

“Whilst there, he vented his anger on the old couple, accusing them of bewitching him before he hacked both of them on their heads,” explained Benjamin.

Benjamin said both grand parents died instantly due to severe loss of blood as indicated in the postmortem results.

“Mbumba has since been charged with murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal code and he is expected to appear before court soon after all investigations are concluded,” added Benjamin.

Meanwhile, police in the district is strongly condemning the barbaric killings, and further urged members of the public to desist from accusing old persons of witchcraft.