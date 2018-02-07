A 27-year-old man in Chikwawa district, Samuel Chakuamba on Tuesday killed himself after being reprimanded to stop drinking beer.

Chakuamba hang himself in a tree between the night of 6 and 7 February in Mandere Village in the area of Traditional Authority N’gabu in the district.

According to Chikwawa Police station spokesperson Foster Benjamin, the deceased is said to have arrived home while totally intoxicated and started swearing at his parents.

The police publicist disclosed that the late Chakuamba went on revealing that he was going to kill himself on that particular night.

According to the deceased father, Willy Chakuamba, the deceased had once attempted suicide but was quickly rescued by his parents.

“As the family went to bed, Samuel reportedly sneaked back into his house and picked a nylon rope and hang himself just 500 metres away from the parents’ home. He was discovered dead in the morning of Wednesday.

“Police and medical personnel got to the scene and the latter conducted postmortem which revealed that the deceased had died of strangulation”, Benjamin said.

Meanwhile, police are advising the public to desist from taking their own lives whenever faced with problems, but should rather report to authorities for help.