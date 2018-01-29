CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-An 18 year old young man in Chikwawa is in police custody for being suspected of killing a fellow man over a sex worker.

Chikwawa police public relations officer Foster Benjamin identified the murder suspect as Malora Fulingi.

According to Benjamin, on Thursday Fulingi stoned 20-year-old Wilfred Billiat and the victim died on Saturday.

“On that particular day, at Kafule Village in the area of Traditional Authority N’gabu in the district, both the deceased and the suspect were drinking beer at the village bar.

“Billiat is alleged to have hooked up with one of the sex workers, which angered the suspect since he had also feasted his eyes on the same lady,” Benjamin said.

A quarrel between the two erupted which descended into a fight. That is when the suspect picked up a stone and hit the victim on the head.

The victim was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where he died on Saturday while receiving treatment.

Fulingi has since been arrested and has been charged with murder. He comes from Ching’oma Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) N’gabu in Chikwawa district.

In another development, a 12 year old boy identified as Godfrey Feston died on Saturday after being killed by a bus at Kalinyeke within Dedza Boma.

While confirming the incident, Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the boy was hit by a Tam-Tam bus registration number CP4071.

Kabango said the bus was going to Lilongwe from Blantyre.

“The boy wanted to cross the road from the left hand side to the opposite direction. He was hit in the process and died on the spot due to severe head injuries.” he explained.

According to Kabango, the bus was being driven by Saraiva Chisoni, 52, from Chiwalo village in the area of T.A Chiwalo in Phalombe while the deceased hailed from Bisalomi village in the area of TA Kaphuka in Dedza.