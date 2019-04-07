Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Shadow MP for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Sidik Mia

CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Lack of clean water that frequently lead to cholera outbreak and other waterborne diseases will be a thing of the past, with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Shadow MP for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency, Abida Sidik Mia.

Deeply concerned with water scarcity, a problem which mostly affect women through walking long distances to access the precious commodity, Abida Mia is determined to end water woes in the constituency by drilling boreholes.

Announcing her plan to drill boreholes at Saopa ground on Saturday, the Parliamentary Aspiring Candidate said, the project, which is to start shortly, will greatly impact the lives of the constituents as they will no longer be spending more time in caring for the sick and instead, concentrate on development activities.

Said Abida Mia: “Shortly you will see drilling works in full swing and when you see that just know that the long standing water woes will no longer be a thing to worry about.”

The politician who is well known to live up to all her promises told the crowds that she will be implementing the project with her own privately sourced funds saying, “the development of Nkombedzi and uplifting the lives of people in this area is on my priority”.

Earlier before communicating her plan, Abida Mia together with the crowds listened to Group Village Headman Saopa who lamented about development in reverse gear over the past five years since the former MP for the area, the political guru, Sidik Mia decided not to contest.