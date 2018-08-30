By Alick Junior Sichali

An angry mob in Chikwawa has assaulted a 60 year old man, accusing him of bewitching a boy who got killed by a crocodile.

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, confirmed the development in an interview with Maravi Post identifying the man as Sina Ganifolo.

Benjamin said Sina Ganifolo, a charcoal dealer in the area, was accused of casting a spell on Sandram Ganizani who died after being attacked by a crocodile along the banks of Shire River.

He said the boy met his fate as he was playing in an enclosed place meant for cattle drinking.

It is true an angry mob has assaulted a 60 year old man on accusation that he was bewitching a boy who got killed by a crocodile along the banks of Shire River, Benjamin said.

According to Benjamin the police are warning people in the district about the practice saying it has no place in the countrys culture.

He however said the public should desist from witchcraft accusations in the face of crocodile attacks in Shire River.

Meanwhile police have instituted an investigation on the matter.