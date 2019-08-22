Chikwawa, August 21, 2019: Chikwawa District has reportedly registered an increase in road accidents in the first quarter of this year as compared to the same period in 2018.

Chikwawa Police Station Officer In-charge (O/C), Davie Chingwalu said in an interview on Thursday at the Boma that this year’s first quarter recorded 13 road accidents compared to nine recorded the same period last year; thereby, taking the increase to 32 per cent.

He said the station was sensitizing minibus drivers, bicycle taxi operators (Kabaza), pedestrians and vendors on safety measures and some traffic regulations.

“We try to sensitize minibus drivers and bicycle taxi operators to avoid reckless driving especially along the Blantyre – Nsanje M1 Road,” Chingwalu said.

The O/CChingwalu expressed concern with the conduct of some minibus drivers and bicycle taxi operators who only comply with rules and regulations at the sight of traffic police officers only to return to their traditional way of doing things upon disappearance of the Police.

Chikwawa Police Station Traffic Officer, Superintendent Ben Makolija added that traffic department has been trying to mobilize and offer civic education to both taxi and motor cycle operators in the district.

“We have always been encouraging motorcycle operators to be putting on helmets and avoid carrying two passengers,” he said.

“In busy places such as Dyeratu, Ngabu and Nchalo; we make sure that we increase our visibility especially during market days. We ensure traffic officers are visible to control movements of vehicles and control speeding,” Makolija explained.

He disclosed that the Police conducts awareness to learners who cross busy places along the M1 Road on safety measures with the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.