A 20-year-old man has died while two other passengers have sustained serious injuries after a lorry they were traveling in crushed on them along Blantyre-Chikwawa road.

Chikwawa Police Station publicist Foster Benjamin has identified the deceased as Isaac Chirwa.

The other two injured persons are a 24-year old woman and her 2-year-old son – all met their fate on Monday on Chikwawa escarpment at Saidi Village.

According to Benjamin, the three were traveling from Blantyre in a UD van lorry that was being driven by Isaac Kabango, an employee of a cattle trader, A. Y. Dassu.

“On arrival at Saidi Village, towards Thabwa roadblock, the driver engaged a wrong gear, leading to brake failure.

“He suddenly pulled into a nearby escarpment, killing Chirwa instantly and seriously injuring Violet Kushakara and her 2-year-old son, “explained Benjamin.

It has also been reported that the vehicle they were traveling in, registration number ZA 4470, got extensively damaged.

Chirwa came from Likungwe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Fukamapiri in Nkhata-Bay District.

Meanwhile, police are calling on drivers to take extra care when descending down Chikwawa escarpments; they should also not over-speed while, at the same time, operating roadworthy vehicles.