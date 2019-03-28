Chikwawa smiles at  Abida Mia’s Reach out to flood victims donated items

CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)- Over 6,000 people devastated by floods have already been reached with some of the items recently donated by people of goodwill through Abida Mia’s charity drive, “Reach Out And Touch To Flood Victims”.

The relief items, which comprised of maize, clothes, plastic basins and other items were on Wednesday, March 27, distributed to the flood victims in two distribution clusters at Livunzu and Mitondo in Chikwawa East along the East Bank Road.

At Livunzu a total of 1,711 flood victims came from six camps of Maperera, Mulenza, Nkhate Clinic, Phimbi School, Ntengula School and Bodza School while at Mitondo, 2,854 victims were drawn from camps of Nantunsi SDA, Savala, Kasiyamphika, Champhanda, Ole-Ole School, Nyakamba School, Mpama School, Kamoto and Nyangu.

Addressing the flood victims that wore apparent shinning faces of face, Abida Mia who is also a politician and an aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency in the May 21 tripartite elections emphasized a point that, her charity drive was nondiscriminatory on the lines of political party alienation, religion or creed.

Said Mia: “I distribute the relief items to all people who have been affected regardless of their political party, religion or tribe and this I do because the floods disaster doesn’t chose who to wreck the havoc, besides we are all one people called Malawians.”

Mia therefore expressed how deeply she was touched by the suffering and loss of the flood victims hence her charitable initiative.

She further assured them she would continue with her initiative hence appealed to people of goodwill to continue donating towards her charity.

Abida Mia also appealed to potential donors who are willing to reach out to the affected victims on their own to contact her so she can direct them where to go.

She said this will help to avoid reaching out to people who have already been reached with a little help at the expense of others who haven’t been reached with no help at all.

One of the beneficiaries, Thole Kachingwe was short of words for the kind gesture saying, “besides the four bags of flour they received from government, no one had reached them with anything since the devastating floods occured until Abida Mia arrived through her charity drive.”

Other items there were donated were fish and salt.

A larger proportion of the aid distributed on the day was donated by businessman Ceaser Fatchi.