By Alick Junior Sichali

Police in Chikwawa have are keeping in custody a standard 6 pupil for allegedly dumping her newly born baby into a toilet.

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson, Foster Benjamin, has confirmed the development saying the girl [name withheld] aged 18 is said to have thrown the baby girl into the latrine on Thursday.

According to Benjamin, the girl was assisted by her boyfriend in the bush near to Shire River on the said day at around 2 o’clock afternoon hours.

“On that day, the pupil absconded from school and sneaked into the village bush near by the Shire, a few metres away from her home and while in the bush it is alleged at around 2 o’clock in the afternoon she was approached by her long time boyfriend whom he assisted her to deliver,” Benjamin said.

But on Friday morning the owner of the toilet heard the voice of the child as he wanted to use it which made him to call for help from some people and rescued the baby girl.

The newly born baby was later taken to officers working at Nchalo Police Post.

Meanwhile the teenager has been arrested and is expected to answer the charge of abandonment of at child birth contrary to section 232[a] of the penal code.

The suspect comes from Mazongoza village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Makhwira in Chikwawa District.