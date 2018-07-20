A Chikwawa based NGO Centre for Children’s Affairs Malawi has demonstrated its capabilities before the law makers who visited the project area in T/A Ngabu.

The Organisation started implementing a project called Leave Child Behind , Improving Early Child Development (ECD) in Malawi with focus on increasing access to children with disabilities in ECD services.

A visit by the parliamentary committees that included the parliamentary committee on Budget and Finance, Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Parliamentary committee on Social welfare and also the Chief Clerk of Parliament.

The team visited one Community Based Care Centre (CBCC) in Ngabu, Chimpambana CBCC that is one of the 10 centres implementing the inclusive project.

Speaking during the meeting with communities, parliamentary committee chairperson Chimwendo Banda lauded the work the centre was doing in the area by uplifting vulnerable children.

Chimwendo said was impressed seeing children taken care of

“Malawi needs more children with disabilities in ECD and how parents and communities are doing the work here its so impressing and we need more of this in Malawi,” says Chimwendo.

Echoing on the same, Country Director of sight savers, Bright Chiwawula whose organisation is working in partnership with Centre for Children’s Affairs, FEDOMA and Catholic Health commission on the project said his institution is working hard to raise more resources to support more communities in chikwawa to make sure that children with disabilities continues to access ECD services like any other child.

The District Social welfare officer for Chikwawa Rose Mahata did not hide to confirm to the law makers that Centre for Children’s Affairs and its partners are really doing a good work in Chikwawa.

In his remarks Moses Busher, Executive Director of Centre for Children’s Affairs who is also the Board Chair of Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) that is implementing the project in Chikwawa said was very excited to have such visits by the Parliamentary committees and this shows that his work is being recognised.

Centre for Children’s Affairs Malawi is implementing the project called LEAVE NO CHILD BEHIND,IMPROVING ECD in Malawi targeting Chikwawa District especially in T/A Ngabu where 10 CBCCs were targeted.

The project is implemented in the consortium of 4 organisations that includes SIGHT SAVERS, FEDOMA and CATHOLIC HEALTH COMISSION.

The same project is being implemented in Ntcheu by the Catholic Health Comission Dedza Diocese. All this work is being done with support from COMIC RELIEF.