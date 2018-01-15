MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawians are today observing a holiday in honour of national martyr Reverend John Chilembwe who was the first to publicly rise against the British colonial rule.

Rev John Chilembwe is thought to have born in 1871 and died on February 3, 1915. History states that he was a Baptist pastor and educator, who trained as a minister in the United States and returned to Nyasaland in 1901.

President Peter Mutharika is attending the main commemoration at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu where Chilembwe established his church and headquarters.

Rev Chilembwe’s unsuccessful uprising was fought soon after the outbreak of the First World War after he had returned from America where he was educated with funding from Joseph Booth, a radical and independent-minded missionary.

A renowned Historian Dr Desmond Dudwa-Phiri says the country’s political leadership should embrace a people-centered leadership as was the dream of Rev Chilembwe.

Dr Phiri also says people in the country should remember Rev Chilembwe as a dedicated freedom fighter because of the courage that he had to fight for the cause of black people against white oppression.

Mzuzu-based social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga has however questioned the significance of commemorating Chilembwe Day separately and not along with other national martyrs.

Initially, Malawi had only 3 March as Martyrs’ Day but in the mid 90s former President Bakili Muluzi instituted a different day for Rev Chilembwe, saying his contribution towards independence was extraordinary.