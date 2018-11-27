By Lyson Sibande

The coming in of Vice President Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) in Malawi’s political scene has brought much debate of his muscle to take reigns of power from the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

Chilima and his UTM had to struggle registering as a political party despite massive rallies across the country.

Some has doubted his popularity in rural areas as the urban setting has been taken by storm of his campaign trail.

It seems Chilima popularity in four major regions of the country; North, Center, Eastern and South is being debated that his UTM will not amass any votes in next year’s general elections.

Lyson Sibande, one of social-media commentators takes our readers on how the northern region is not ready for Chilima and his UTM

In the past two weeks I have moved a lot in several parts of the Northern Region from Mzimba to its border with Zambia up to Karonga to its boarder with Tanzania. I have visited places and gone to the most remote places for a personal project.

On a certain Sunday, I even tagged along a certain soccer team which at first I was told belongs to Prophet Bushiri but the officials said the team belongs to a Pastor who works at Bushiri’s Church. Its called Magawa FC. The team which i was told is preparing to fly to RSA for some matches, courtesy of the Bushiri guys, welcomed me and I tagged along through the dusty roads and forests as far the Zambian boarder where they had a match and won 2-1 against their opponents.

Since we arrived in the morning and the game would start around 4 pm, I took that opportunity to travel further seeing places and chatting with people as far as Edingeni and Embagweni.

This other day I went deeper into Rumphi, Nthalire, Chitipa up to the boarder with Tanzania and then Karonga, Songwe, Mzuzu before I proceeded through Nkhata-bay having rounded the entire North.

I was doing my personal projects but some people I met, others whom I discovered knew me from Facebook, always pushed me into political discussions and told me many stories.

Others positively called me a Cadet as they smiled and chat with me friendly and honestly. As a result, everywhere I went I got political once in a while because I discovered that my trip was getting nicer that way.

In short, what I discovered from the real voters in the remote areas is that they dont know Chilima and UTM though a few had some knowledge of him and those in towns of the northern region were very excited about him but said can’t vote him or his Members of Parliament (MPs).

I also discovered that UTM incumbent MPs are rejects in their constituencies and none of them is expected to win.

Of all aspiring UTM MPs in the entire region, there is only one MP, an educated lady from the USA if not UK (name withheld) who seems well trusted to win in Mzimba, the Solola constituency. The rest stand no chance everywhere.

Lastly, I laughed my lungs out when I was told by a family member of a certain famous guy whom I had a very long chat with. He showed me a car that Chilima and UTM had given to a certain very famous person ( name withheld) who is his relative, to persuade him to contest as an MP for UTM somewhere as we go to Karonga ( name withheld). The famous guy lives in Mzuzu.

The people of the constituency and family members told the man that they don’t want UTM. The man attended only one rally of UTM and quite right away.

The car that he received is there doing nothing as UTM is failing to go to get it back out of embarrassment. The man made it clear he won’t represent them and if any thing, he trusts DPP and APM

Any way, I also discovered that most northerners have one or two issues against Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and they don’t like Malawi Congress Party (MCP) either.

It seems there is some confusion over loyalty and northerners have lost a sense of political belonging.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post