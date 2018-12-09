By Enock Naphazi, MEC Stringer

Thousands of People who gathered at Neno community stadium and Ligowe trading center waiting to hear from United Transformation Movement (UTM) President on Friday waited in vain after Chilima failed to show up at the sites.

According to the party’s program on Friday, Chilima was supposed to conduct a whistle-stop at Kachere, Ligowe, Zalewa and and a slight rally at Neno boma before conducting main rally at Mwanza Community ground.

Some of the people who were waiting to hear from Chilima at Neno boma told MEC stringer in the district that they were disappointed to hear at eleventh hour that Chilima will not make it to the scene.

After waiting for more than four hours some people who were in UTM T-shirts were seen outside Neno Stadium charting “Chilima watilephera”.

Samson Matebule who claim to be a UTM supporter said he came all the way from Neno Mission trading center leaving his business in order to hear the party’s plan for Neno district.

Matebule said just like it has been the trend when conducting rallies in other district, Chilima is unveiling his plan for that district and he was expecting to hear the party’s plan for Neno district which is failing to develop since it was separated from Mwanza 15 years ago.

Annie Sulijala who came from Chidakwani Village in the district said Chilima’s failure to conduct the rally in the district is an

indication that just like other politicians he has empty package for the people of Neno.

But, speaking in an interview UTM interim Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said the party’s failure to fulfill its program was not intention but there was miscommunication on which was the right road to Neno after reaching Kachere and they ended up missing the initial road to Neno and found themselves near Phalula in Balaka.

According to Kaliati after realizing that they have missed road to Neno it was too late for them to fulfill the whole program.

However, Kaliati has promised people in the district that very soon the party will come back to Neno where it will hold a special rally for Neno alone.