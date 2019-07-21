UTM Party President Dr. Saulosi Chilima shaking hands with Masangwi in Ntcheu

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party President Dr. Saulosi Chilima on Sunday urged anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah protesters to conduct demonstration peacefully, violence free.

Chilima told the Ntcheu thanksgiving rally that anger should not be expressed through looting, destroying properties.

The UTM leader therefore told the gathering that he will patronise Tuesday’s demos in Blantyre for a good course to force Ansah to resign over mismanagement of May 21 polls.

He however lauded the media in Malawi to helping the party to penetrate the nation’s political scene with a bang.

Chilima encouraged the nation to always participate on issues that contribute to Malawi’s positive agenda.

The UTM leader disclosed that as the party clocked a year of its existence, in the new year, the nation should also expect different approach of its operation.

He therefore reminded the nation of the party’s agenda of achieving quality education and health service delivery, three course meal, transformation agriculture, end corruption and among others.