Chilima cast vote amid speculation of his name missing on list

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima on Tuesday cast his vote after speculation of his name missing on the voters list.

Chilima became the first presidential candidate to vote at St. Thomas in the capital Lilongwe.

About 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote today whose results will be announced within eight days.