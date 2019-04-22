Kamangirah

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some concerned citizens on Monday questioned the country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima’s remarks on quality of the running-mates the nation needs to look into ahead of this year’s May 21 polls.

Chilima on Saturday advised the Kasungu rally to check properly on running-mates saying some are not fit “of yes bwana (those that dont challenge their bosses on wrong decisions).

This has angered some citizens arguing that Leadership is not beauty contest, leadership is not about being young as most ill minded Malawians may think, leadership is not about hatred and anger, it takes integrity.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, the grouping’s chairperson Phillip Kamangirah, observed that UTM Leader to quickly tell Malawians as what was he interpreting when he insinuated words that would seem to be wishing for President Mutharika dead.

“As citizens we don’t condone any act of violence from any Political Party in this country, be it DPP, MCP, UTM, UDF, UMODZI PARTY and any other candidate aspiring for the highest office.

‘We need to protect this Peace, we need to wear a human face, we all need each other now, later and even after elections,” urges Kamangirah.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.