LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima will on Sunday again address central region residents for a thanksgiving political rally.

The rally is scheduled for Masintha ground in the capital Lilongwe at 15;00 hours (CAT).

This is one of series of UTM leader Chilima’s rallies organized in all regions of the country.

Last Saturday, Chilima was in Mzuzu Upper Stadium assuring supporters that the party’s vision for Malawi still revives.

He hinted that UTM will keep its promises to the nation once trusted with power any time soon.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are challenging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s May 21 polls results in court.

They are demanding nullification of the results for re-run due to numerous irregularities that marred the elections.