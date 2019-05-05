Chilima ends Lilongwe’s Nathenje water woes with MK10 million pumps

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nathenje residents in rural Lilongwe are now accessing quality water following five water pumps worthy MK10 Million donation which the country’s vice president and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima made.

Chilima’s intervention follows long persistent of water challenges communities had been experiencing for years.

The donation came after Group Village Headman Nathenje (GVH) pleaded for support during the UTM Party leader visit in the area on one of his whistle stop tours.

The pumps are expected to provide quality water services to over a million residents in Lilongwe Msozi North which Nathenje is part of the constituency.

“It was after I stood on the podium during Dr. Chilima’s visit when I put forward water challenges across. The UTM leader promised to come back to us for support.

“We just received the call last week that pumps were bought. This week my subjects have now accessing quality water. This is the leader, Malawi want that responds to people’s needs,” excited GVH Nathenje.

UTM Party shadow lawmaker for Lilongwe Msozi North Andrew Chapola therefore urged constituents to drum up support for the party and its leader Chilima during the forthcoming polls.

Chapola disputed claims that the donation was meant to woo votes arguing that UTM Party leadership has people’s needs at heart.

Daniel Mlomo, UTM Party Central Region Governor who officially handed over the equipment echoed with aspirant Chapola by urging Malawians to give Chilima support that his developmental agenda be fulfilled beyond May 21.

“Chilima is the leader Malawi needs right now as he knows exactly what the nation want. The UTM Leader has genuine agenda for the nation hence the need for everyone support during the forthcoming elections,” urges Mlomo.

Malawi goes into polls on May 21, this year whose main contenders are UTM Leader Chilima, President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).