By Lusekero Mhango

Vice president of the country Dr. Saulos Chilima has faulted the Malawi energy regulatory authority (MERA) latest fuel price hike and has demanded a proper explanation for the hike despite the price of the commodity going down on the international market.

The united transformation movement (UTM) leader made the demand on Sunday during a political rally that UTM held in Karonga.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Karonga community ground, Chilima said MERA had no justification of effecting the latest fuel Price hike. Saying the hike has been politically motivated.

“We know the kwacha has got weaker against other currencies but increasing through prices is not the answer to solve the kwachas depreciation on the market hence they should not lie to us hence we demand another explanation,” he demanded.

The UTM leader, observed that it was strange to note that Malawi is the only country where fuel prices are increasing upwards despite falling fuel prices in the rest of the world.

“I’m a person who prides himself on speaking the truth so if theirs anyone who wants to oppose my views they should please go ahead but fuel prices should go back where there were, this is not an issue we should be wasting time arguing on just reduce those prices right now,” Chilima warned.

Turning to development the VP promised the Karonga people to elevate the district to a city when he gets into power in next year’s polls.

He said, as Karonga is a bordering district its the economic hub hence deserve the city status.

In her remarks, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati expressed her profound gratitude to the people of Karonga for turning up in their masses.

She said the mammoth crowd is evidence of UTM’s popularity in Karonga and throughout the country hence we’re certain that UTM will carry the day come the 21st of may 2019 general elections.