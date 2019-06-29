Chilima in Zomba for thanksgiving rally

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday spits fire to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah that if she fails to resign, the party will launch a lockdown demonstrations.

Chilima told the Zomba thanksgiving rally that the party will not relent on Ansah’s refusal to step down over May 21 polls’ fraud.

He added that if MEC Chair fails to resign the party will mobilize Malawians to hold vigil at her house.

The UTM leader therefore urged party supporters to participate for the forthcoming July 4-5 demonstrations which some country’s Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have organized.

“Let’s have a peaceful demonstration against on July 4-5. Let’s not steal or break someone properties. This is the second phase for Madam Madando to go. If she fails to step down, we are to go for lockdown demonstrations which will be very serious,” says Chilima.

Chilima declared every 21th monthly as UTM Day starting from this coming July.

He therefore reminded Malawians of UTM Party’s manifesto of three course, one million jobs, mega farms saying very soon the nation will enjoy them.

Chilima told the nation that thanksgiving rally will be held in all districts across the country.

The UTM Party will hold another thanksgiving rally at Njamba Freedom ground in Blantyre.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are challenging MEC’s presidential results in court that declared President Peter Mutharika as a winner with 38%

The parties are seeking for re-run or fresh elections following numerous irregularities that marred elections.