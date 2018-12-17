Chilima-is-UTM-torchbearer-for-Malawi-2019-general-elections.

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice-Presidenrt Saulos Chilima on Monday got a nod to lead United Transformation Movement (UTM) as its torch bearer for 2019 general elections.

The UTM party carried its first ever elective national convention in Lilongwe where Chilima got elected without being challenged him to the position.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are conducting the polls for other positions in the politiburo of the party.

Chilima, who was President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2014 Tripartite Elections, ditched the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year and later joined UTM .

Other candidates, who had no opposition, such as Patricia Kaliati, who has assumed the position of secretary general, former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri (formerly Muluzi) as director of women, Paul Chibingu as director of elections and Joseph Chidanti Malunga as director ofpublicity, were declared winners by MEC.

Also elected unopposed was Yassin Maoni as Director of Legal Affairs.

Several deputy directors went unopposed, they included: Deputy Director of Political Affairs: Emily Chinthu Phiri, Maquenda Chunga (DeputyNational Campaign Director ) , Charles Kazembe (Deputy Director of Economic Development), Olipa Muyawa (Deputy National Treasurer), Alice Kanyani Johnson (Deputy Director of Strategic Planning), Deputy director of Student Affairs Leonard Kamatenda, Annie Nyadani Makuta ( Deputy director of women and Fatima Nkata is deputy director of Diaspora.

However, the intensely contested position is that of Treasurer General which has Iqbal Omar and Newton Kambala as candidates.

During the convention, the party ratified its constitution a process which was led by legal expert Dr Chikosa Silungwe.

Attending the opening ceremony of the convention was Unites States Ambassador Virginia Palmer.

About 882 delegates been drawn from all 193 constituencies, 81 political districts and four political regions of the country.