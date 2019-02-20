Malawi vice president and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima and runningmate USI

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi vice president and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima has commended President Peter Mutharika for the rehabilitation of the Kamuzu Barrage.

In a graphic, Chilima has applauded the Mutharika government for its partnership with the World Bank for the construction of the barrage.

“We applaud these partnerships,” he says.

He hails the President for seeing the need to rehabilitate the barrage and look for resources for the work.

But while the graphic goes with the picture of the New Kamuzu Barrage, Chilima’s knowledge of local issues seems to be not up to scratch as he refers to the barrage as Liwonde Barrage.

There is no Liwonde barrage in Malawi.

Mutharika commissioned the bridge on Monday, at the end of four years of work on the bridge which Kamuzu Banda commissioned in early 1960s.

The Mutharika administration is implementing a massive infrastructure program.

Coupled with good financial management demonstrated by the government, the program has drawn the interest of both development partners and local private sector who are supplementing government funding in the sector.

In addition, for the first time in many years, government is now able to finance some of the mega-infrastructure projects using own resources.

For instance, government is meeting the full budget for the 95-km Lilongwe Old Airport-Kasiya-Santhe Road, among many others.