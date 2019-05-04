Written by Patseni Mauka

With just a few weeks before the 2019 Malawi general elections, there is clear evidence of UTM’s presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima’s impact on the country’s political arena. Chilima is developing fellow young leaders and creating opportunities for young men who are energized with his bold decision to dump the corrupt ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP) to lead a people’s movement.

Chilima is a matured man with a proven track record of achievement in both private and public sector. In 2014, he was chosen as running mate when he was just 41 and became the youngest vice president democratic Malawi has ever had. He was not chosen just because he was young. He was chosen because he was already a complete leader and an achiever at such a young age!

Chilima was ready to be president five years ago. He stands now as a presidential candidate after excellent leadership in public reforms and disaster relief, the portfolios he was given by the president in line with his constitutional powers.

I like strong, disciplined, focused, punctual and, in a situation where a laissez-faire approach is the order of the day, no nonsense leaders. I want a leader to be persuasive, fearless, brave and exemplary. Chilima has ticked all my boxes of a good leader. As vice president of Malawi Chilima has demonstrated that he is a leader that Malawi needs.

Chilima’s choice of his running mate was absolutely spot on! In Dr Michael Usi, some only saw a comedian but people who have worked with him at the highest levels of development in Malawi in his role as Director for ADRA, know that Chilima has chosen the perfect leader.

Leaders are not always born. It is the role of current leadership to create them. By motivating Malawians to believe that another way of doing politics is possible, Chilima has just created the next generation of leaders who are going to replace the old, tired and corrupt leaders who are milking Malawi.

Today more young men are at the centre of running things in UTM and the country because of the enthusiasm that Chilima has brought. This is why UTM has the best presence on social media and other online platforms. It is the technologically savvy young men and women who are increasing UTM’s presence online.

People who never believed that they could participate in Malawi’s politics are now actively contributing in keeping the old political mafias in check. Even before winning elections, UTM is leading the way in exposing corruption. Before winning elections, UTM is forcing government to have another look at its mediocre policies.

Old parties have gone to the extent of copying UTM policies into their manifestos. As if that is not enough, some old parties have started promising ridiculous things which are not their manifestos in desperate attempts to catch up with UTM.

Chilima has created history and will remain a huge motivation for young politicians in Malawi for generations to come. He should be given a mandate to guide Malawi towards prosperity. Vote for Dr Saulos Chilima and UTM candidates.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post