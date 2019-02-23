Chilima interacted with vendors, villagers, children by sharing with local foods; green maize.

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima on Saturday stormed some parts of Lilongwe rural with the message of hope to revive agricultural for food basket.

Chilima started the campaign trail on Friday barely two weeks after he submitted presidential nomination papers whose runningmate is Micheal Usi to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) a head of this year’s May 21 tripartite elections.

Traditional Authorities (T,As) Mazengera, Chadza, Kalumbu, and Nanthenje Trading centre had a gripe of Chilima’s message of hope to bail Malawians from social-economic ills prevailing in the country.

The UTM President consistently told the gathering that the nation needs transformative leadership for tangible social-economic growth.

Chilima also highly touted Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s transformative leadership whose dreams according to him were being foiled by greedy politicians.

Chilima addressing the audience at Nathenje

He warned Malawians of putting politicians into power out of sympathy urging them to vote for able people who have Malawi in their hearts.

Chilima assured the nation that once voted into power to revive agriculture introducing universal Farm Inputs Subsidy (FISP) whose prices will be announced in April, a month before polls.

“Lilongwe as an agricultural district, there is a need to revive the sector with good policies. The nation will reclaim its lost glory for food basket once UTM takes reigns of power come May 21 hence the introduction of universal FISP whose prices will be announced in April,” assures Chilima.

As usual amid the whistle stop tour, Chilima interacted with vendors, villagers, children by sharing with local foods; green maize.