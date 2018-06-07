By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

Chancellor College political analyst Enerst Thindwa has hailed Vice President Saulosi Chilima’s decision not to contest at the upcoming Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) convention against the incumbent President Mutharika as a political masterstroke.

In an interview, Thindwa said that Chilima stood no chance against APM as there is lack of democracy in the Democratic Progressive Party following public tirades by some party gurus against the perceived “rebels” advocating for the Chilima’s candidature in the 2019 elections.

“It’s not surprising that Chilima is going to quit DPP and won’t contest at the upcoming convention as there is no democracy in the party even the convention wouldn’t have been free or fair and he would have lost had he contested,” said Thindwa.

He also cautioned Chilima to be patient when making decisions and advised that it would be better for Chilima if he worked with one of the existing major parties other than forming a new one.

Former First lady, Calista Mutharika was the first to publicly come out and endorse Chilima as DPP’s presidential candidate for the 2019 tripartite elections against her brother in-law whom she considers to be aged and since then a movement has emerged which include DPP’s heavyweights Noel Masangwi, Patricia Kaliati, and comedian cum politician Bon Kalindo.

Commenting on the matter, one of the members of the movement Joseph Chidanti Malunga, a legislature for Nsanje West welcomed the gesture by the Vice President not to contest and even quit the party “as extremely motivating for the movement.”

In his remarks, Malunga said the Chilima movement is very much alive and they will still support him as they wait to chat the way forward.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Saulosi Chilima broke his long silence on the matter and revealed he will not contest on any position at the upcoming DPP convention and even hinted on leaving the ruling party anytime soon to continue a long run of Malawi’s presidents and its estranged vice presidents since the dawn of democracy.