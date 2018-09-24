By Falles Kamanga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Impeccable speculation has arisen that United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulos Chilima and former President Joyce Banda are working an electoral alliance for next year’s May tripartite elections; but, while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has described the alliance as “petty” some quarters say the deal will help clean up proceeds of the cashgate which marred Banda’s two year rule.

“We’re not moved at all. DPP works at the right time with calculative moves. The alliance is nothing to the mighty DPP,” said DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi who is also Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

He added: “It is a cheap alliance that will not yield a thing. Just wait

and see.”

Banda became president in 2012 due to constitutional order following the

sudden death of Bingu wa Mutharika. It was during her two year term, that

ended when she lost to incumbent President Peter Mutharika in May 2014,

that one of the worst scandals in the country’s fiscal history—cashgate—was

registered.

Billions of kwacha were lost through dubious means from the public purse

forcing donors to freeze aid which caters for more that forty percent of

the country’s national budget.

The scam affected Banda’s public image, subsequently making her trail only

third after the DPP and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2014 elections.

A source-cum-analyst told The Maravi Post that the UTM and Banda’s People’s

Party (PP) alliance “will be used to clean up the stolen public money

through, among others, purchase of vehicles and political material for the

campaign.”

According to our source, through cashgate, Banda and her party acquired

buses and trucks overnight.

“These will now be hived off to the name of UTM, and in that way, it will

look as if it is clean money,” he said.

Our source warned however that the development will further drag Chilima’s

name to discredit.

Said our source: “He has been portraying himself as a pair of clean hands,

accusing the administration of corruption. It turns out that this is

hypocrisy on his part as he shows he is willing to be a cover-up of the

financial crimes by Banda and the government and private sector individuals

who perpetrated cashgate.”

Both Dausi and DPP secretary general Gresilder Jeffrey corroborated with

our source.

“We have volumes and volumes of scathing information against him, but, as

I’ve already said we are a strategic party. We work at the right pace,”

said Dausi.

He added: “We are aware of his [Chilima] misdealings of the past and

present. If we start parading them, the nation will appreciate.”

He hinted, for example, that some of such dealings were with his business

associate Maxwell Namata who is a cashgate suspect.

Namata had a spell at Maula Prison in Lilongwe after being named by

companies involved in Cashgate that he was the source of K9.3 billion worth

of government cheques.

At that time Namata and Chilima had a joint business.

And Jeffrey said: “The alliance is an alliance of two thieves. Do Malawians

want two thieves to lead them?”

Searching for a base

According to Jeffrey, Chilima also wants the alliance for his own political

convenience.

“Chilima is nothing in Ntcheu where he comes from. Haven’t you wondered

that he registered in Lilongwe? He is only in Ntcheu for tombstone

unveilings. And, when they are done he brings people together to drink

beer. There is not even a single bridge he has constructed,” said Jeffrey.

She suggested that UTM has no base of their own and that they are keen to

strike an alliance with those that have one.

“He [Chilima] is completely rootless politically,” she said.

Nyasa Times understands that he is split between Lilongwe where his late

father came from and is buried along the Mchinji Road and Ntcheu where his

mother comes from.

Desperate measures

Our analyst said his move to enter into an alliance accentuates his

desperation for political relevance.

“Chilima has been on tragic political path. He has been struggling to prove

he has policy proficiency and political character for the presidency he so

much wants,” he said.

According to him, since he launched his United Transformation Movement

(UTM), his manifesto promises have come under attack for being unrealistic

and that they cannot be implemented.

“In other cases, he has ended up copying and pasting programmes which the

ruling DPP is already implementing,” he said.

Chilima mother, Banda friendship

Our sources also revealed that Chilima’s mother and Banda are personal

friends beginning from their days at Providence Secondary School in Mulanje.

“Actually it was rumored that ahead of May 2014 elections, Banda had

preferred Chilima for running mate but the latter refused, apparently,

because it was evident that Banda was not going to make it,” our source

said.

Added our source: “In this election, Chilima has opted to work with Banda

for a number of reasons: first, because he is to be the torch-bearer for

the alliance and secondly because he wants to benefit from the state

largesse stolen by Joyce Banda and others in the pursuit of his

presidential ambitions.

“It is not surprising that he has started to idolize the former president,

describing her as one of the positive thinking Malawians who believes that

nothing is impossible.”

