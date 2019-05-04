Chilima leading Malawi’s national prayer for signing peace declaration ahead of May 21 polls

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice president who is also UTM Party leader Dr Saulos Chilima is leading National prayers for the signing of the Peace Declaration are underway in the capital Lilongwe.

Chilima is the guest to the ceremony after President Peter Mutharika snubbed the event in which religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organised.

Instead President Mutharika has chosen to be in Mzuzu for campaign rallies.

Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera, United Democratic Front’s Atupele Muluzi, Umodzi Party’s John Chisi, Mbakuwaku Movement for National Development’s Peter Kuwani and independent candidate Reverend Kaliya are in attendance.