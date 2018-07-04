LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chilima movement National executive members on Tuesday 3 July offered more hope to Malawians by expressing and explaining their intended plans for the Malawian people if their are elected into power next year.

The United Transformation Party (UT) lead by its Secretary General Patricia Kaliati emphasised the importance of all Malawians regardless of tribe, religion and economic status to come together and use their people choice to select the God sent youthful leader Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The message was very clear from the onset, Malawi’s bright future can be found only in the youthful leader Dr Chilima.

The grouping emphasised the need for Malawians to support a party that puts aside tribe and religions beliefs with the aim of coming together to bring about positive and observable change in Malawi.

It the rally Mrs Patel was unveiled as shadow mp for the party

Patel emphasised the need for women to be the carrier for positive change. she highlighted the fact that current economic problems affect women.

Echoing on the sames was director of women Mrs Lungu; ” It’s important as women to be visionary towards the future of our people.

“Gone are days that women will remain silent while the masses suffer due to the selfishness of a few. It is our duty as women to be the carrier’s of positive change.”

The political rally took place in area 24 where the branch of the movement was launched and representatives introduced to the masses.

Noticeable people present where director of the youth transformation party Mr Aaron Chiwooza, director of women Mrs Lungu, deputy director of women Mrs India.