LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Vice President Uladi Mussa on Sunday called upon Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima to resign to show true statesmanship.

Mussa chicken out Chilima for being part of the corrupt government when all in all still remains a beneficiary of the state coffers.

DPP Vice President added that if indeed Chilima sentiments on DPP government corruption, he could resign to set a good pace of his integrity.

Mussa along side DPP’s Secretary General, regional governor Jeffrey and Kutsaira respectively, and other party officials were addressing the rally at Mgona-Area 25, in the capital Lilongwe.

“You cant be part of the alleged corrupt government when all in all one is still getting benefits from the same pot. Chilima resign not because he formed his political movement but because is part and parcel of the said corrupt government.

“Chilima if indeed is a true statesman must follow principles of democracy of not being part of impunity other wise what he is saying its just propaganda to confuse Malawi. He must know that the movement wont go further but only DPP to rule Malawi again beyond 2019,” assures Mussa.

DPP SG Jeffrey reminded the nation of President Peter Mutharika’s development agenda since 2014 hence the need for their support during next year’s elections.