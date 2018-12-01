By Falles Kamanga

Well, fellow Malawians, one thing is for sure: our beloved Vice President Saulos Chilima loves to travel.

After Nigeria, our globetrotter’s next idyllic destination will be Rwanda, where he will speak at the 2018 African Economic Conference, alongside host Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Of course, Chilima once again failed to mention his tour plans to the country’s President Peter Mutharika, a blatant disregard of government protocol and international diplomacy.

Then again does Chilima genuinely care about protocols, decorum, respect or simply what would be good for Malawi?

He can claim that he is going to Rwanda ‘to talk about initiatives for accelerating progress in infrastructure integration’ all he wants, but the truth of the matter is that he is going there to pursue his own agenda and do some useful ‘networking’ with high officials of fellow African countries, including businessmen and government members in an effort to boost his image, gain credibility and ultimately enrich his coffers.

All that of course, under the guise of a thoughtful, selfless, altruistic and public-spirited Vice President, who truly cares about the good of his own people…by glaringly taking advantage of public funds (even if he claims otherwise) to fund his peripatetics and his pursuit of political popularity and relevance.

We are already wondering how many times the acronym ‘UTM’ will come up, in between photo sessions, dinners, drinks and regular small talk.

It goes without saying that our nation’s ‘sweetheart’ does not really need to go to Rwanda or elsewhere for that matter, since he is not really part of the Government (which by the way, he vehemently and flagrantly despises) any more and more importantly…the legitimate, democratically-elected government of Malawi, would most certainly choose someone else to go to the aforementioned Conference; certainly not someone who suddenly remembers that he is the Vice President of the country only when he wants to go on tourist trips with fundraising purposes.

It certainly comes in handy and is ‘impression-effective’ to introduce oneself as a Vice President of a country (especially when the very same person aspires to be the President…of the same country)!

Sadly, the fact of the matter is that Chilima is the opposition in Malawi, while abroad he touts himself as the considerate Vice President, who is ready to make all sacrifices needed to save Malawi from its ills.

Well, evidence suggests that when someone is truly able and willing to make a difference, they usually do so, without being ungrateful, disdainful and disrespectful.

So, word to the wise, African leaders, be aware in whom you place your trust, because certain purported saviours are nothing but fancy charlatans, whose verbose rhetoric can fairly easily deceive the least gullible.

