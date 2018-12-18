Chilima to Nigeria

By Grace Dzuwa

Malawi’s Vice president Dr Saulos Chilima on Tuesday, December 18 through Kamuzu international airport for Nigeria to attend a high-level meeting on mitigating disruptive applications of information and communication technology (ICT) on the electoral process in Africa .

According to the statement released and made available to Maravi Post, the meeting aims at contributing to African’s Agenda 2063 aspirations of a Democratic Africa and has drawn participation old former presidents, former chairpersons of electoral commissions from selected countries and former leaders of elections observer teams.

The vice presidents participation is at the invitation of His excellency, Olusegun Obasanjo former Nigerian president.

Therefore the vice president Chilima is expected to arrive back home on December 21 through Kamuzu International Airport.