LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition UTM Party leader and former Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima on Friday filed a petition with the High Court in Lilongwe, challenging the results of the May 21, 2019 polls.

Chilima wants the court to nullify the election results arguing that the polls were marred with numerous irregularities.

UTM Spokesperson Chidanthi-Malunga confirmed the party petitioning the High court sorely alone not with any party.

This comes barely a few hours after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera rejected the same polls results that the party would also petition the court.

The country’s religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Thursday stated that the results of the Malawi 2019 Tripartite Elections lacked credibility.

This follows Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah declaring President Peter Mutharika a winner with slight margin of 38% controversially beating Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party Dr. Saulos Chilima who got 20% of votes.