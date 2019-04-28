Chilima at Nsipe Ntcheu

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party fire brand and presidential candidate Saulos Chilima on Saturday lauded former presidents late Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi, and late Bingu wa Mutharika for their development work and accepting others to lead Malawi when their time was up.

“We thank the past leaders for their development work and being ready and allowing others to take over,” Chilima told a huge crowd that attended his campaign rally at his home Nsipe in Ntcheu.

“Had Dr Banda not accepted that he lost the election, Malawi would have been in trouble but he loved Malawi too much and accepted, ” Chilima told a cheering crowd.

Chilima who is also the State Vice President reminded also talked about improving health and education promising the people about delivering what is pledged in the manifesto.

“We also promise to create a million jobs and anyone who does not believe that does not like Malawi,” he said.

“No child will fail to go and finish school because of lack of school fees…UTM will not allow that, ” he said.