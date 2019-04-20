Chilima storms Kasungu

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday questioned President Peter Mutharika’s wisdom of promoting over 7,000 police officers a month before Malawians go to polls on May 21.

Chilima has warned the promoted officers not to be excited arguing that its elections ploy seeking votes.

The UTM leader said despite the promotion is good but timing was wrong considering that the past fives years such officers were being deserted.

He therefore challenge President Mutharika if indeed will be able to pay the promoted officers.

Chilima was addressing the Kasungu rally aimed at dishing out his party’s Manifesto ahead of May 21 polls.

“Get promoted is always good but the timing is wrong. Where was him (Mutharika) all this while to promote public officers like the police. This is just an election ploy. So, Malawians be watchful over this cheap political mileage ahead of elections.

“I even don’t know where will they get money to pay the promoted officers when all in all, the Mutharika administration is failing to pay chiefs and teachers? challenges Chilima.

Mutharika has been under fire for making questionable decisions ahead of May 21 polls as playing tactics to win votes.

Before the rally, Chilima along side UTM Party seniors members including Jessie Kabwila, Newton Kambala and Central Region Governor Daniel Mlomo conducted whistle stop tours at Mtuthama, Kayesa-Senior Chief Lukwa and among others.