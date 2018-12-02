Chilima rules out regional Vice President posts in UTM

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Transformation Movement (UTM)Leader Saulos Chilima has ruled out of positions of regional vice presidents’ elections ahead of December 17 the party’s convention.

Chilima told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Friday that morning. the person who will be nominated as runningmate ahead of the 2019 tripartite election will automatically be the Vice President should the party form the next government.

“We are trying are trying to run away from these tribalism and regionalism tendency of having the vice President for the North, another one for the Centre, the South and Eastern Region, we want to do things differently to unite Malawians,” said Chilima.

When put to him that the tendency will be interpreted as a dictatorship by Malawians, Chilima quashed the claims.

UTM elective convention is slated for Bingu International Conference Centre in the capital Lilongwe.