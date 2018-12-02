Malawi TNM Mobile
Home » Elections and Democracy » Chilima rules out regional Vice President posts in UTM

Chilima rules out regional Vice President posts in UTM

By Our Reporter   /   Sunday, 02 Dec 2018 11:52AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   53 views

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Transformation Movement (UTM)Leader Saulos Chilima has ruled out of positions of regional vice presidents’ elections ahead of December 17 the party’s convention.

Chilima told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Friday that morning. the person who will be nominated as runningmate ahead of the 2019 tripartite election will automatically be the Vice President should the party form the next government.

“We are trying are trying to run away from these tribalism and regionalism tendency of having the vice President for the North, another one for the Centre, the South and Eastern Region, we want to do things differently to unite Malawians,” said Chilima.

When put to him that the tendency will be interpreted as a dictatorship by Malawians, Chilima quashed the claims.

UTM elective convention is slated for  Bingu International Conference Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

:
Recommended stories you may like:
Saulos Chilima
Do you assassinate a person who is already committing suicide? UTM and  Chilima’s claims
Mia
Deal sealed: Chakwera names Mia as MCP running mate for 2019 elections
CIA found that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘sent 11 messages to advisor who oversaw Jamal Khashoggi murder squad in the hours surrounding the journalist’s death’
President Mutharika pledges loans to people in Mangochi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)