Chilima says DPP will lose May 21 polls embarrassingly

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima told the nation that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in the verge of losing this year’s May 21 elections embarrassingly.

Chilima sounded confidence of wining the elections in a bid to make Malawians happy again with their government.

The UTM Party Leader challenged critics that say governing party do not lose elections.

He cited Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under Dr. Kamuzu Banda who lost elections in 1994 to Dr. Bakili Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

The Vice President was addressing the Nsipe Ntcheu rally on Saturday in a bid to dish out manifesto ahead of elections to win voters.

Chilima went further that even Dr. Joyce Banda of Peoples Party (PP) lost elections also to Peter Mutharika of DPP in 2014.

“Why not DPP losing elections on May 21, this year? Time is up for thieves in DPP leadership”, challenges Chilima.