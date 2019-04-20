Chilima storms Kasungu

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima on Saturday again exposed another public resources abuse by two power utility bodies, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) for sponsoring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

Chilima told the Kasungu rally that the two utility bodies provided vehicles to Chimulirenji which are being used currently on campaign trail.

The UTM leader warned the two institutions to tread carefully on hard earned taxpayers public resources that the law will come on their necks.

Chilima therefore swiftly demanded withdrawal of the vehicles Chimulirenji is using on campaign trail.

Effort to get reaction from two agencies on Chilima’s revelation proved futile their spokespersons could not pick phones on several attempts.

This come some days after the UTM Party leader Chilima exposed MRA and MACRA for bankrolling DPP campaign trail by providing fuel from PUMA, and Total filling stations in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

The disclosure forces President Peter Mutharika ordering government not using the two pump stations.