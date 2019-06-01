LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The past immediate vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima will no longer have 46 security guards as the have been withdrawn from working to Chilima.

Police guards who were assigned to Chilima have not been only removed but they have been transferred into remote rural areas in the northern region with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the new vice president Everton Chimulirenji has taken the MG 2 protocols number plate of his official car.

The police officers who have been redeployed have describe their fate as a way of punishment.

Most of the redeployed police officers have been relocated to police or sub-police stations such as Nthalire in Chitipa, Kafukule, Emfeni and Euthini in Mzimba, Ntchenachena in Rumphi, usisya in Nkhatabay and Chizumulu in Likoma

In May 21 elections the central and northern regions gave more of their votes to Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leaving out Mutharika with southern region votes.

MEC Chairperson Ansah declared President Mutharika a winner with slight margin of 38% controversially beating Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party Dr. Saulos Chilima who got 20% of votes.

This did not go well with Chilima that on Friday, May 31, 2019 filed a petition with the High Court in Lilongwe, challenging the results of the May 21, 2019 polls.

Chilima wants the court to nullify the election results arguing that the polls were marred with numerous irregularities.

This comes barely a few hours after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera rejected the same polls results that the party would also petition the court.

The country’s religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Thursday stated that the results of the Malawi 2019 Tripartite Elections lacked credibility.