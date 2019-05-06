Chilima being welcomed by Islamic leader in Mangochi

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM party presidential candidate in the May 21 watershed elections, Saulos Chilima on Sunday took to the campaign podium in Mangochi to sing a song and dance about that President Peter Mutharika’s time as leader of the country is drawing to a close.

Chilima led in singing his now trademark tune ‘Zosiyilana, Zosiyilana’ , a once popular song in the country, saying the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

The UTM Party leader led the crowd in dancing the song at St Augustine III Primary School ground.

During a televised campaign rally, the UTM presidential hopeful said it is based on ‘zosiyilana, zosiyilana’ principle that incumbent President Mutharika should honourably leave State House and hand over the running of government after May 21 elections so that UTM should steer the ship away from the troubled waters that the current government took Malawians into.

Chilima, who is also State vice-president, expressed confidence that he would be able to defeat the incumbent in the presidential elections.

“We had Bakili Muluzi at the dawn of multiparty politics in Malawi. He did his part and he is credited for introducing democracy and multiparty politics to Malawi.

“Muluzi must be commended for presiding over some development initiatives such as the construction of the Bakili Muluzi bridge here in Mangochi. We also had the late Bingu wa Mutharika who did his part in as far as putting this country on a social economic development path is concerned,” said Chilima.

He added: “We also had Joyce Banda who also did her small part just two years in office.

“Today we have this outgoing president remaining with less than 15 days in office in order to pave way for the UTM government,” said Chilima, adding that the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

Chilima said it is clear that the DPP government has failed Malawians and that its government has only benefited a few individuals who are connected to the ruling elite.