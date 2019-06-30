BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Sunday told the nation that there are more public resources looting at Malawi’s government agencies; Reserve Bank of Malawi and Blantyre Water Board that needs to be investigated.

Chilima told Blantyre’s Njamba thanksgiving rally that over MK2billion public money is reportedly siphoned at the two institutions.

The UTM leader assured Malawians that will disclose more on the looting at the next Mangochi rally this coming weekend.

Chilima said the party will not relent on demonstration aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah.

He assured the nation of total support towards Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) demonstrations forcing Ansah to step down.

This is the fourth thanksgiving rally Chilima and UTM party is conducting at the disputed May 21 polls.