Chilima storms Kasungu, Dowa with message of hope for Malawi’s transformative leadership

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s vice president and UTM Party torchbearer for May 21 tripartite elections Dr. Saulos Chilima is today (Thursday) on central region whistle stop tours dishing out message of hope.

Chilima starts touring Santhe, Chinkhoma (Kasungu) and some parts of Dowa.

The UTM leader is advancing the party’s manifesto of promoting; three course meals, universal fertilizer subsidy, transformative agriculture, pension scheme for elderly