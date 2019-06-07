Chilima tells Mutharika is a illegitimate Malawi President

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Friday told directly President Peter Mutharika that “He is illegitimate leader”, that is not worthy for running the show of the state.

Chilima added that President Mutharika’s time for occupying the post that is not his own, is running out.

He was addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe prior to mega thanks rallies across the country, starting with Mzuzu on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The UTM party leader also demanded immediate resignation from Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah for gross of mismanagement of electoral results.

He has therefore given Dr. Ansah five days to resign honorably warning her that once she fails to do so, Chilima himself will personally expose MEC chair’ ill deeds played during May 21 polls.

“I have a message to professor Mutharika – Sir, you know very well that Malawians didn’t elect you as president.

“In occupying that position, you have chosen to be on the side of fraudsters. Your illegitimate presidency will not last long”, says Chilima.

DR. SAULOS CHILIMA PRESS STATEMENT

My fellow Malawians,

Ten months ago, we set out on a journey to change the course of this country. This journey was not borne out of personal ambition. The journey was borne out deep-rooted conviction that we, this generation of the Republic’s citizens, have an urgent duty to do something radical about the sad state in which our nation finds itself. Our steps in this journey were birthed in hope. But the embers of that hope were fanned into a passionate flame by our many supporters across this nation.

We run our campaign promising inclusive and clean government, equal opportunities and a modern economy. Many signed up to this hope abandoning the old and cynical politics of tribe and region believing that a new and better Malawi was possible. Malawians of all walks of life contributed immensely to our campaign. Our debt of gratitude, for the love and support showed to us over the past ten months, is enormous. Some gave us food.

Some opened up their homes and sheltered us. Some gave us professional services for free. Some, indeed, helped us push our vehicles when stuck in mud. Some simply showed up and raised their hands and voices in the hope for a better Malawi.

On 21st May, 2019, after months of grueling campaign and electioneering, all bona fide citizens of this great nation, in their millions, lined up at various polling stations, undeterred by the elements, to exercise their God-given and constitutionally guaranteed right to choose their leaders.

And to live up to their civic duty to ensure the sustenance of a government of the people, by the

people and for the people. In so doing, they yet again honored the sacrifices

of some many of their compatriots who decades ago gave us so much to

ensure that the dream of free and fair elections, guaranteed equally to all men,

were possible.

Our democratic choice forms the fundamental bedrock of our constitutional

set up and system of government. All persons and institutions taking part in

the electoral process, therefore, are expected to act to the highest standard of

responsibility and professionalism to ensure that the country’s leadership is

duly elected according to the will of the people as expressed through fair, free

and credible elections.

To that end, the importance of the Electoral Commission, the body duly

mandated by the law to manage our elections and determine the ultimate,

winners, cannot be overemphasized. Its role is to ensure that the playing

field is as level as possible and that all parties involved in the process are

treated justly and fairly. Unfortunately, despite our repeated and well

publicized support for the Electoral Commission, the Commission disappointed us and dismally failed in its constitutional duty to the people of

Malawi by being involved in a scheme aimed at ultimately subverting the will

of the people of Malawi.

Upon thorough analysis of the recent elections, we have taken the position

that the election results for the president be declared null and void because:

(a) The results were processed fraudulently and in breach of the law

relating to security of results, and the declared return in favour of Professor

Arthur Peter Mutharika based on the fraudulently processed results is a

consummate electoral fraud and sham.

(b) The voting and processing of results were marred with irregularities of

such gravity and effect as to render the declared return a sham and mockery

of the democratic constitutional ideals on which an election is premised.

Some of the irregularities for which we have incredible evidence and proof

are:

1. Failure to collect and seal away extra ballot papers before counting and

compiling results thereby making extra ballot papers available for

post-polling marking and stuffing to consummate the fraudulent results

records or put future verification against the ballot paper in peril;

2. Failure to determine complaints before announcing the presidential

return;

3. Refusal or failure to provide us and other political party representatives

with results records as required by law, thereby opening the results

record to tampering and interference;

4. Altering, transposing results among candidates, wrong summations in

favour of the candidate declared winner;

5. Serious breach of security of the results records in favour of the

candidate declared winner;

6. Voters being allowed to cast more than one vote for the presidential

election in areas where the declared winner supposedly had his main

support;

7. Transposition of results for candidates in favour of the declared winner;

and

8. Intimidation of our monitors and agents

We have carefully gathered evidence of the widespread misconduct of the

agents of the declared winner, the Commission’s officers, security

personnel and others. This is the evidence we shall be taking to court for

the court’s intervention.Beyond the above-mentioned evidence, we have

further gathered evidence of alleged misconduct on the part of the

Chairperson of the Commission which shall be shared with Commission

privately. Our position with respect to the Chairperson of the Commission

is that, having dismally failed to lead the Commission and having returned

the most fraudulent elections in this history of this nation, she should do

the honourable thing in the circumstances, that is, to immediately resign

so that a more capable person can lead the Commission.

My fellow Malawians, as we await the courts’ intervention in this matter, I

would like to urge all of you, irrespective of your political leanings, to

remain peaceful and observe law and order. Choosing peace should not

be mistaken for acceptance of a fraudulent electoral outcome or

cowardice. We must do so because for all the various challenges faced by

this nation, social strife has not been our portion. We must jealously guard

this peace and harmony that we enjoy. We must remind ourselves that this

unity and peace we enjoy cannot be taken for granted. No matter our

political affiliation, we must firmly reject attempts by some political leaders

or party supporters to consolidate their support by stocking societal

tensions or tribal divisions. This is simply irresponsible and dangerous

and must be condemned in the strongest terms. As Rev. Dr King once

counselled, it is never wise nor prudent to seek the satisfaction of our

thirst for freedom and justice by drinking from the cup of bitterness and

hatred. Violence will not build us. We will all be poorer for it.

We must all be angry at the fraud committed against the nation. But let us

not direct our anger towards the wrong direction thereby contributing to

the further deterioration of the already miserable lives of Malawians.

Rather, we must seek truth and justice in the only institution mandated by

the Republican Constitution to adjudicate over disputes like these in an

independent and impartial manner. Let us, if we can, store that anger as

we shall soon unleash it to lawfully defeat the evil forces that keep holding

back this country.

My fellow Malawians, the arrogance and impunity of the tribal cabal that

has for many years stagnated the development of this country is finally

coming to an end. They shall continue to use any means, mostly criminal,

to remain in power. But their days are truly numbered. And they know it.

May God bless Malawi. God bless you all.

Rt. Hon. Saulos Klaus Chilima, PhD

President, UTM