By Dalton Mlesi

Malawi is on fire with the currently Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Peter Mutharika with minimal to show on the ground that what the nation was promised in 2014.

Shamelessly, the President Mutharika leadership keeps on telling the nation lies of development which the late and former President Bingu Wa Mutharika (may his soul continue to rest well) laid foundation.

Despite the late Bingu’s visionary leadership laid to DPP ranks and files, that has been messed up.

This is testified on scrap of road networks the Peter Mutharika leadership has constructed that even before opening, potholes are already over the road.

Not only, case of corruption, fraud amassing wealth from hard-earned taxpayers money is all over the leadership aids, friends, relatives are embroiled with.

This is despite Mutharika having young and energetic young man around him, Vice President Saulos Chilima, whom was entrusted with public sector reforms to turn things around.

But due ego-centric coupled with ill advised from aids and First lady who has political ambition, pushed away Chilima who is a result-orientated person.

Since inception of UTM Party by The Vice President nine months ago, the nation has real witnessed the visionary leadership in Chilima by exposing the ills of Peter Mutharika’s leadership which him (Chilima) wanted to reform completely if left to take DPP’s reign of power from the old professor.

The coming in of UTM into Malawi’s political change the entire landscape of doing things in standard; live radio and TV rallies broadcast, quality political stage that the rest of political parties copied from Chilima.

Chilima has been exposing ills of DPP-Peter Mutharika leadership with facts without fear; Fuel gate at Escom, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldiers not getting enough dues after Peace Keeping mission, MACRA, MRA Bankrolling DPP campaign trail campaign among others.

The UTM leader has demonstrated selfless leadership which Malawi needs beyond May 21 this year.

While the old professor’s time is running out, let me take you through how differ Chilima is from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera. whom some quarters of the society think (Chakwera) can make a good leader for Malawi.

But the case is different looking at the facts below which Chilima has demonstrated so far on his political path which Chakwera failed to do, but want to govern 17 million Malawians, my foot.

Chakwera cannot quit CEO job at say Airtel to be running mate for a party in opposition.For, instance he cannot even run for presidency without also running for MP position as back up.

Chakwera at Chilima’s age couldn’t make the same impact as Chilima on the political scene. Chilima is household name within nine months.

Chakwera cannot start a new party and grow it as big as UTM has grown under Chilima. What Chakwera did in MCP is chasing all hard working figureheads away that he continue to manipulate old party.

If Chakwera was UTM and Chilima MCP, Chakwera would not campaign in MCP’s stronghold. Chilima is over the country, visiting hard to reach areas, just to speak to ordinary peiple

If Chakwera was VP, he would never stand against his president, this clearly shown on notion that he will not prosecute Dr. Joyce Banda after wining elections in May.

Chakwera does not radiate the same level of optimism as Chilima

Chakwera talks abstract things like servant leadership Chilima crystalizes the message to individuals like three meals a day

The Mutharika-DPP government in many in many times in a an Chakwera in his entire political career e.g. they reduced fuel prices, they removed fees in secondary schools they gave back 145m, because of Chilima

Chakwera could never penetrate in the South without the help of Mia while Chilima can

Chakwera can not hold as many rallies and whistle stops as Chilima does without fainting.

So, where is your doubt on the selfless leadership in Chilima which the nation needs to make things to happen in Malawi for the better.

Even UTM Party manifesto implements, Dr. Kamuzu Banda’s vision for Malawi; three course meal a day, transformation agriculture and patriotism to the country .

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post