By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima revelations that Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA)is bankrolling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign trail is now true following fleet of cars the party’s senior members riding on

According our investigations show that the vehicle that was being used by Francis Bisika when he was MACRA’s Deputy Director General is the one that Itaye (MACRA Director General) gave to Henry Mussa (Information Minister) after changing the number plate to BV127.

The vehicle BU 131 is the one that was being used by Jonathan Pinifolo before he resigned and joined TNM.

There is also another vehicle BU 5780 (KIA Serentoo) which is on the MACRA fleet but it has been used by ministry of information officials since when it was bought. It was also being used by Homeland Minister Nicholas Dausi’s son and in 2017.

The Minister son was involved in a very serious accident due to excessive drinking and the vehicle was panel beated at Nunes and MACRA paid all the charges.

The investigation also reveals that the vehicle BU 2200 was being used by the then Principal Secretary of Information, Justin Adack Kumpheto Saidi but now is being used by Minister Dausi himself.

This publication has also found out that all mentioned vehicles are still being serviced by MACRA.

First and farmost, Itaye recruited his girlfriend by the name of Madalitso Banda as a messenger and later promoted her as receptionist for Lilongwe MACRA office.

The MACRA Director also recruited his nephew Lameck masina as driver. Masina was formerly working at Wenela BP service station.

“Itaye has since recruited DPP cadet Pato Phoya as administration manager, his classmate, Njobvuyalema as human resources manager, his friend timothy Sukali as postal services manager.

“All in all he has recruited over 32 people within 3 months and some did not even attend interviews but a fake report was produced by head of Admin & HR Henry Macheso,” says the source at MACRA

The source adds, “Macheso is the one who keeps the fuel cards which UTM Party leader Chilima mentioned. Also note that as of 2016, the card was being loaded MK2 million every month”.

Information Minister Mussa has maintained that Chilima claims is political a head of May 21 polls.

Chilima on Saturday again exposed another public resources abuse by two power utility bodies, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) for sponsoring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji.

Chilima told the Kasungu rally that the two utility bodies provided vehicles to Chimulirenji which are being used currently on campaign trail.

The UTM leader warned the two institutions to tread carefully on hard earned taxpayers public resources that the law will come on their necks.

Chilima therefore swiftly demanded withdrawal of the vehicles Chimulirenji is using on campaign trail.