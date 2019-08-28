Malawi social media and online publications are saying Bright Theu has been using his Facebook account to communicate orders from his boss Saulosi Chilima on how to conduct violent demonstrations in order to topple Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Despite imploring from Theu and his client, Malawians today stayed away from the streets. They decided not to go into the streets and demonstrate against government by destroying property.

This however is in contrast with his followers’ insistence throughout the week that come Wednesday, they are filling the streets even without HRDC’s presence.

The Malawi Supreme Court of appeal on Tuesday ordered for a 14-day moratorium against Human Rights Defenders coalition demonstrations (HRDC) forcing the AG and HRDC to opt for mediation. This means there will be no legal demonstrations for the next two weeks in Malawi.

Meanwhile, peace loving Malawians have hailed the State President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, security agents (Police and MDF) and the courts for stopping the violent demonstrations which would have led to loss of lives and property.

When contacted one of UTM supporters Daud Kananji of Zomba said people have lost trust in their leader who has now turned himself into a choir master at every demonstration and that they are tired for being used as a condom.

supporters and foes alike are saying they are disappointed with Saulos Chilima’s poor showing at the court.

With the 14 Days moratorium, some commentators feel this is might as well bring an end to the violent protests agitated by Burundian Timothy Mtambo and some of his political agents’ demonstrations.