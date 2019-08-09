Court opened this morning with two rather strange requests. These were by Mordecai Msiska, acting on behalf of Saulos Chilima.

UTM lawyers requested that the Attorney General Kaphale must limit his cross-examination of Chilima. They claim that the elongated questioning will delay the court proceedings.

The second request was that the court must stop translation of the proceedings into Chichewa.

Malawians who speak only Chichewa will no longer be able to follow the court proceedings if Chilima’s lawyers succeed in their request.

The Court has reserved his ruling until this afternoon. Meantime Kaphale will continue with his dismantling of Saulos Chilima on the witness stand