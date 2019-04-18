By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Out of desperation and panic Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday is reportedly ordered tax collecting body Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to stop buying fuel from Puma Energy Malawi.

President Mutharika government is suspecting that some staff workers at the pump institution are leaking information to Vice President Saulos Chilima on how the tax body is abusing resources by bankrolling the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in its campaign trail.

This follows Chilima’s Sunday warning to parastatal bodies MRA and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) of diverting money from their organizations disguised as ‘special operations’ to fund the DPP campaign

The UTM Party leader therefore warned the bosses that they will be held personally liable after the May elections.

However government through Minister of Information Henry Mussa denied that the two organizations were not funding the DPP and challenged Chilima to produce evidence.

Bu Chilima told a rally in Neno on Wednesday that government should do forensic audit which will show that MRA bosses are abusing fuel cards by giving DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha to use at Puma service stations.

“We have this information about the Puma fuel card numbers and the filling stations where they are filling up their cars. Let them do a forensic audit they will find these things, ” said Chilima.

“The bosses who are abusing these resources will be held personally liable and we will have special cases in courts for these people,” added Chilima.

With this revelation from the Vice President who is also UTM party presidential candidate in the watershed May elections, government is now in a panic mode.

“Its true Treasury has instructed us to stop buying fuel from Puma Energy Malawi because they suspect this information about abuse of fuel came from there,” said our impeccable source at MRA.

A similar directive has also gone to Macra.

In a statement, Mussa accused Chilima of having personal grudges with some bosses at MRA and Macra which date back to the time the Vice President was in the private sector.

However verified information indicates that when Chilima was Managing Director at Airtel Malawi, current MRA Commissioner General Tom Malata was working at Premium Tama Tobacco while Macra Director General Godfrey Itaye was at Malawi Post Corporation.

In the past Chilima has exposed some corruption deals in parastatals with the loss of MK4 billion worth of fuel meant for generators at Escom which was confirmed by the organization.

Chilima has said his administration will give a 30 day amnesty for those who have stolen government funds to return them after his swearing in ceremony in May.